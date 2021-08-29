Deaths in Limerick: Sunday August 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Pat Collins Templeathea, Athea, Limerick. Pat passed away peacefully on 29th August 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy & Vera and father-in-law William.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Alanna, mother-in-law Mary Anne (O’Connor), brothers John, Micheál, James & Vinny, sisters Madonna & Norma, aunt, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral & burial will take place, for immediate family only. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines current restrictions on funerals is a maximum of 50 people.

House Strictly Private

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Wednesday (1st Sept) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

The death has occurred of Oliver McGrath Knockbawn, Lower Athea, Athea, Limerick. Oliver passed away peacefully on 29th August 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Denis & Ellen, brother Denis, father-in-law Danny B, and brother-in-law Dan (Joy).

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Eibhlín and her husband Conor, sons Donnchadh, Seán and his partner Joh, Conor and his partner Siddie, grandchildren Niamh, Ailish, Aoife & Fiadh, mother-in-law Annie Mai, brother Seán, sister Noeline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

A private family funeral & burial will take place, for immediate family only. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines current restrictions on funerals is a maximum of 50 people.

House Strictly Private

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Tuesday (31st August) at 11a.m. burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below on RIP.ie

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) O'Brien Avonlee, Carrignafoy, Cobh, Cork / Kilmallock, Limerick

Ex Irish Army, Military Police Haulbowline, U.N & Congo Veteran.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family & in the loving care of all at The Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Beloved husband of Angela (nee O’Brien) much – loved father of Carolyn, David & Aidán & dear brother of Mary T. (Moore) Lena (Murphy) Michael & Cyril O’ Brien & the late Alice, Patrick, Bridie, Thomas & Josephine. Sadly, missed & lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sons, bothers, sisters, daughters in law Kim & Fiona, grandchildren Jack, Conor, Kate & Hayley, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & a large circle of friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace

Frank’s funeral will take place in accordance with current HSE & government guidelines.

Frank’s funeral cortege will leave Cahill’s Funeral Home on Wednesday September 1st at 10.30am en route to St. Colman’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Frank’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie.

Those who would have liked to attend Frank’s Requiem Mass but due to current Restrictions cannot do so, can leave a personal message in the condolence section below.

House Private Please

The death has occurred of Anne O'Dea (née Jones) Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Limerick / Boherbue, Cork. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Pat, dearly loved mother of Karen (Sheahan), Pat, Denny and Bernie (Power). Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, sons-in-law Frankie and Mike, grandchildren Laura, Ciara, Eimear, Jason and Ryan. Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen, Limerick on Tuesday, August 31st at 12 Noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be lived streamed here.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Anne's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family & friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

