Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 23, 2021

The death has occurred of John O'Connor, Bishop Street and formerly of Limerick Corporation.

John was a keen sportsman - boxer and was a devoted member of St. Mary's R.F.C., Garryowen F.C. and Athlunkard Boat Club.

John, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his brother Harry, cousins and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Wednesday (August 25th) in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Mulcahy, Baunacloka, Mungret and late of Element Six Shannon.

Bill, died (peacefully) at his residence

Pre deceased by his parents Mary and Brendan Mulcahy.

Very deeply regretted by his daughter Sarah, brother Joseph, his extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

The Funeral Cortege will pass his residence on Thursday at appox. 11.45am en route to St. Nessan's Church, Raheen to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

Bill's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Darren McCarthy, Cois Abhainn, Rhebogue.

Darren, died (suddenly) at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Rebecca, Jade & Emily, sons Martin & Darren, parents Margaret & Seamus, brothers Robert, Mark, Jamie & Niall, sisters Ann & Stephanie, grandchildren Leon & Oscar, mother-in-law Lilly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Thursday (August 26th) in St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Teresa Hannon (née McMahon), Oakland Drive, Greystones.

Teresa died peacefully at Cratloe Nursing Home on 23rd August 2021

Beloved wife of the late William, devoted and loving mother of Pat, Anne-Marie, Ruth and Susan. She will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Maura, sons-in-law Philip (Quinlan), Denis (Crehan) and John (Doyle), her adoring grandchildren William, Robert, Stephen, Rachel, Becky, Darragh, Alan, David, Shane, Aisling and Rory, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Teresa’s cortege will pass her home in Oakland Drive on Wednesday, 25th August at 10.45am en-route to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road for Requiem Mass at 11am which will be streamed-live https://www.churchtv.ie/ennisrd/

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to your chosen charity.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin's Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Enda Byrne, Rockspring Gardens, Limerick city.

(Peacefully), at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Enda (retired from Calor Gas), much loved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Byrne, father to Peter, adored Grandad of Clíodhna and Róisín, cherished siblings Fergus, Demond, Sheila and late Sean and Maeve. Sadly missed by all family members and his great friends Kevin & Kathleen, Larry, Bill & John.

May he rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand this Wednesday (25th August) at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery.

Enda’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on (Link to follow).

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Conquer Cancer.

Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson's, Thomas Street, Limerick.