Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, August 19, 2021

The death occurred of Philomena Brouder (née Collins) Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale in London on December 10, 2020. Phil, wife of the late James B, will be sadly missed by her daughter Margaret O’Brien, sons Pat, Dominic and Anthony (all London), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Kathy Daly (Ardagh) and Brenda Barry (Caherhayes), brothers Joe (Dungarvan), Pat (London), Maurice (Caherhayes) and John (London). Phil is also predeceased by her brother Liam (Dungarvan) and sister Noreen O’Donovan (Limerick). A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending church will be limited to fifty people. Memorial Mass for Phil will be celebrated in The Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins, on Sunday, August 22, at 12 noon and will be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mouncollins parishes Facebook page. Interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Memorial Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM in the Mountcollins Village area.

The death has occurred of Michael Donnellan (Merval Park, Clareview, Limerick and retired Engineer, Limerick Corporation). On August 19 2021, peacefully in the tender care of Riverdale House Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha, County Clare. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia (née Geoghegan). Also pre-deceased by his sister, Elizabeth Fogarty and his nephews, David Kane and John Dallaghan. Deeply regretted by his loving children, Isabel, Cathy and Patrick; his adored grandchildren Patrick, Elaine, Jennifer, Brian, Michael and James; his sisters Catherine Kane and Anne Carmel Dallaghan; his son in law, Timothy Treacy; his daughter in law, Therese Donnellan; brothers in law; sisters in law; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. The funeral cortege will pass Michael’s residence on Monday (23rd August) at 10.30am en-route to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road for Requiem Mass for family and close friends at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Pat Purtill, late of Malahide, Co Dublin and Askeaton and formerly of Aer Lingus. Passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2021, after a long illness, surrounded by his beloved wife Kathleen (Kay), sons Damien, Gavin, Mark and Patrick. Predeceased by his brother Tony. Very sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Katie, Sarah, Catherine, Andrea, Emily, Jack and James, daughters-in-law Helen, Cristina and Eimear, sister Maura, brother Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other family members, relatives and friends. In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday, 20th August, at 11am. A live stream of the funeral Mass can be viewed via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide.

