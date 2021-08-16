Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael O'Farrell, Old Road, Kildimo; formerly of Cliona Park, Moyross and late of Dell and Miss Marples.

Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Carrie. Sadly missed by his beautiful daughter Kate, sisters Valerie and Caroline, sister-in-law Colette and her daughter Holly and son Evan, brother-in-law Sean, nephews Keith and Kyle, niece Rebecca, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A funeral service will be held in Shannon Crematorium this Thursday (19th August) at 2.00pm. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in accordance with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Donoghue, St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park.

Thomas O'Donoghue (Tommy Blue). Tommy died suddenly on the 5/07/2021.Aged 49 years in Acton London.

Sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, sister Sandra, brother Ray, children Michelle and Reanne in London and also extended family in Limerick. Remembered by all the wonderful neighbours from his childhood in St Mary's Park.

Recently buried in Acton London.

The death has occurred of Margaret Antoinette (Ada) Houlihan (née McCarthy), Limerick.

Margaret Antoinette Houlihan, fondly known as Ada, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday 31st July at Torbay Hospital aged 77. Wife to Finin Peter Houlihan and beloved mother to Gregory, Aoífe, Finin and Gavin; grandmother to Tara, Saoírse, Tommy, Åke, Ava, Alana, and Finlay; sister to Marlene McCarthy and the late Desmond McCarthy; aunt to Paloma, Nini and Chiqui McCarthy and grand aunt to Dylan McCarthy; sister-in-law to Michael and Mary Houlihan and Peter and Judy Houlihan and aunt to their children Laura, Ailbhe, Fiona and Peter-Eoin all of Dublin, Ireland.

The funeral will be held at Our Lady, Help of Christians & St Denis' Catholic Church, St Mary church, Torquay on Tuesday, 24th August, at 12.30pm. All are welcome, colourful clothing, no black please. (n.b. Green and white colours for her place of birth in Limerick). Donations in Ada's memory for British Heart Foundation can be made by retiring collection or sent to K.J. Lack Family Funeral Service. 153 St Marychurch Road, Plainmoor, Torquay. TQ1 3HW Tel: 01803 313200.