Deaths in Limerick: Sunday May 30, 2021

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Bourke Bray, Wicklow / Limerick City, Limerick, passed away suddenly on 29th May, 2021, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Much loved husband of Helen, dearly loved Dad of Michelle, Daniel, Jack and Megan, fondly remembered by his grandchildren, sister Deirdre, son-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and co-workers at Hegarty Demolition. Recently predeceased by his sister Betty.

The death has occurred of John Cremin Cullinagh, Newcastle West, Limerick. Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2021 at Tralee General Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Bill. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary and brother Michael, sister-in-law Ann, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Tuesday June 1st at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Funeral Directors, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

