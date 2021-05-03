Deaths in Limerick - Monday, May 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Noreen Horgan (née Mulvihill), Upper Athea, Athea.

Noreen passed away, peacefully, on 1st May, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Maurice, Michael and Paudie, sisters Mary, Sheila and Bridie. Noreen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Denis (London) Patrick (London), John (Athea), Kevin (Athea), grandchildren Claire, Padraig, Mark, Nicola, Eoin, Daire, Fainche, Michael and Eleanor, great-grandchildren Mason & Shay, sister Joan, daughters in law, Eileen, Margaret, Yvonne and Draganna, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private family funeral Mass and burial will take place for Noreen, due to government advice and H.S.E. guidelines. Current restrictions at funeral Mass is 25. Requiem Mass will take place for Noreen on Thursday at 12.00 noon in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery, Athea. House strictly private, please. Mass will be streamlined on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

For those who wish to form a guard of honour the funeral cortège will depart Noreen's residence at 11.30am approx. to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, or leave a message of sympathy by clicking on the condolence button on rip.ie

A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Noreen at a later date in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea.