Deaths in Limerick: Friday, April 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Joseph Flood of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick. Joseph, died (peacefully) at the Good Counsel Nursing Home. Son of the late Patrick and the recently deceased Christina (Lila) and brother of the late Patricia. Regretted by his cousins, friends and neighbours. A private Requiem Mass for family and relatives, will take place at 11am on Tuesday (May 4th) in St. John's Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

The death has occurred of Baby Jimmy Patrick McGrath of Ardnamoher, Galbally, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Nicole, grandmother Paula, grandfather Tom, great-grandmothers, great-grandfathers, aunt Stacey O'Donnell, uncle Taghg McGrath, cousins, relatives and friends. A private cremation will take place.

The death has occurred of Anne Stack (née Boland) of Loughill West, Co Limerick and formerly of Farnastack, Lisselton, Co.Kerry. Peacefully in UHL, in the loving care of the medical and nursing staff and in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her son Kevin, brothers and sister. Wife of Robert (Bob) and loving mother of Christine (Guiry), Leslie, Mary and Eilis (Liddy). Beloved grandmother of Eoin, Marguerite, Claire and Brendan Guiry, Richard and Isabelle Liddy, and great-grandmother to Caoilainn and Mikey. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, sons-in-law Mike and Ger and Mary’s partner Tom, grandchildren and their partners Debbie and John, sisters-in-law Mai Hastings and Joan Brandon (USA), brother-in-law Pat Stack (USA), great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and many friends, especially her lifelong friend, Noreen Fahy. May her gentle soul rest in peace, and the joy and laughter that she brought to the world continue to live on. In accordance with government guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, 1st May, at 11.30am in The Church of the Assumption, Loughill West. Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery. Mass can be viewed online. For those who wish to pay their respects to the family the funeral cortége will leave her daughter Christine’s residence in Knockaderry at approx. 10.40am and travel via Ardagh, Jobbers Cross, Shanid and Knocknaboula passing her residence to Loughill Church.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Rooney (née Walsh) of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick City. Liz, died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael Paul. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass for family and relatives, will take place at 11am on Tuesday (May 4th) in St. Saviour's Church. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

