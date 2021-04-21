Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday April 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Cross Toureen, Ballysimon, Limerick and formerly of Dublin Road, Limerick.

Paddy, died (peacefully) at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Monica, daughters Marie and Teresa, sons Paddy and Brendan, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Fiona and Kathleen, sons-in-law Andrew and Tom, brother Mike, brother-in-law Jimmy O'Connell, extended family and friends.

The Funeral Cortège will leave his residence on Thursday (April 22nd) at 10.30am en route for a private Requiem Mass for family only, at 11am in St. John's Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live. Followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. House private, please. May He Rest in Peace.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Eileen Kavanagh (née Dalton) 12 Dale Drive, Oola, Limerick & resident of St Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. 21st April 2021. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her son Robin daughter Wendy sisters Mairead, Betty & Angela, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

A private Mass will be held on Friday at 11.30am in Oola Church, with burial afterwards in St Anthony's Cemetery, Oola. Mass private please in accordance with HSE guidelines & in the interest of public safety, messages of sympathy can be expressed through the condolence section below & cards or letters can be sent to the Funeral Director. Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Sylvia MACKESSY (née Cantillon) Limerick City, Limerick. Mountain View, 57 Derrynane, Old Cork Road, Limerick. Formerly of Lord Edward Street

Sylvia died peacefully at University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Hayley, son-in-law Keith, grandchildren Aaron, Jamie, Dean, Jade and Sarah, great-grandsons Jake & Harry, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in peace. Due to the ongoing Government advice on public gatherings, a private family Mass will take place for Sylvia at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave on Saturday, April 24th, at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend the Requiem Mass; may please leave your personal message through the condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin Funerals.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor Main Street, Ardagh, Limerick. Died on 20th April 2021, peacefully at UHL. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and Christopher, sisters Catherine Moran (Athea) and Mary Boyce (Granagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with government guidance a private family Funeral Mass will take place in St Molua’s Church, Ardagh, this Friday, 23rd April at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on the Ardagh-Carrigkerry Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Reidy's Undertakers. May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Tom Sweeney Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick / Ardnacrusha, Clare. Late of Sweeney McKie and the Parkway Motel Cabaret, Limerick. 20th April 2021, unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters Karen and Gillian, sons Ger and Tom, his nine grandchildren, great-grandson Adam, brother Edward (Macroom, Co. Cork) and sister Anne O’Connell (Parteen, Co. Clare). Sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Private funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick on Friday 23rd April at 11.30am. Cremation later at Shannon Crematorium. Tom’s funeral Mass can be viewed at Limerick Funerals Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/Limerickfunerals)

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass and burial is limited to family only, please ensure public health advice is adhered to. May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe (née Daly) Ballintaw, Athlacca, Limerick. Mary O'Keeffe (nee Daly) Ballintaw, Athlacca, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. April 21st 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of the late Jeremiah (Mia) Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter Angie, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Remains leaving Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Friday morning at 11:20am to St Peter and Paul’s Church, Banogue via Ballintaw and passing her home to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. As per covid guidelines while adhering to government directions.

Mass will be live streamed on Banogue webcam via croomparish.ie Mass can be viewed online. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

The death has occurred of Bridget Shinney-Grogan Gregane Court, Caherconlish, Limerick / Fedamore, Limerick. Gregane Court, Caherconlish and formerly of Carnane, Fedamore, Co. Limerick. Bridget, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Daughter of the late Michael and Ellen Shinney. Very deeply regretted by her brother Thomas, sister-in-law Annemarie, nephews Michael and Thomas, grandnephew Ryan, grandnieces Ellie, Alaia and Demi, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Friday (April 24th) at 2.00pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore with Funeral afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Magda Sloska Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Poland and late of the Clayton Hotel, Limerick. Magda, died (suddenly) at her residence. Very deeply regretted by her loving partner Shaun Myers, father, sister Monika Sloska, nephew Seamus, extended family and many friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Saturday (April 25th) at 11.00am in St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

