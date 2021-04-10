Deaths in Limerick - April 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Guy Brasseur of Cragaun, Fr. Russell Road, Gouldavoher, Limerick and formerly of Tienen, Belguim. Guy died unexpectedly at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Ellen, Valentine, Lise Lotte and Pepyn and step-son Michael, brothers Alain, Luc and Benoit, sisters Veronique, Fabienne and Marie, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Jacqui and Monique. At Guy’s request a private cremation has taken place.

The death has occurred of Joe English Chicago, Illinois. U.S.A. and late of Lodge Hospital, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget (nee Murnane), sister Tina Clifford. Survived by his wife Berry (nee Costello, Clarina) children Mary Brennan, Tina Gallagher and Jim. Sisters Vera Butler and Marie Kelleher, sons in law, daughter in law and his eight grandchildren, relatives and many friends, especially the Ryans Lodge and Chicago. Funeral on Monday 12th April in Holy Sepulchre cemetery Chicago. A memorial Mass will be held in Templebraden Parish church at a later date.

The death has occurred of Emer Fitzgerald (nee Ryan) Riverside Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick and late of Janemount Park, Corbally, Limerick. Died peacefully on 10th April 2021 in Milford Care Centre. Emer is deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, loving daughter Caoimhe, loving sons Glyn and Jack, grandchildren Megan and Harry, sister Fiona, brother in law Joe, nephew Sean and niece Roisin. All other relatives, neighbours and many friends. A cremation service for family will take place in Shannon Crematorium Monday 12th April at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Nora Hawkes (née Duggan), Kilbeha Mhuire, Askeaton, Co Limerick (formerly of Cahir, Louisburgh, Co Mayo) on April 10, 2021 (peacefully) at St John’s Hospital, Limerick following a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Denis, sisters Mary and Breege, brothers Tommy and John, son-in-law Michael and daughter-in-law Nancy. Loving mother of Billy, Noel, Martin, Mary and Anita and mother-in-law to Teresa, William, Roisin and Joe. Nora will be deeply missed by her grand-children Diarmuid, Roisin, Caoimhe, Denise, Bill, Ciaran, Gráinne, Liam, Colm and Brian, by her sisters Anne and Kay, her brother Martin and by her extended family, neighbours and friends. In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday April 12, at 2pm at St James Church, Cappagh, after which Nora will be laid to rest in Kilcornan Cemetery. House private, please. Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at [link to follow].

The death has occurred of Ann O'Sullivan of Stonyhurst, Dooradoyle, Limerick / formerly Callahow, Feenagh and former NT at Scoil Mháthair De, Limerick. On April 10th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by her parents, Eugene and Mary Ellen, and her sister-in-law Yvonne. Ann will be deeply missed by her brothers Tony (Mullingar), Sean (Feenagh), Paddy (Gibbstown) and Liam (Ballysimon), her sisters-in-law Marie, Brige and Assumpta, her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, her former work colleagues, her relatives and friends. In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 12th, at 12 noon in St Nessan’s Church, Raheen, Limerick, after which Ann will be laid to rest in Dromcollogher Cemetery. Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online by clicking on the link https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen/

The death has occurred of Frances Penney (Née O'Donnell) No. 39 Celtic Avenue, Roscommon and formerly Legane, Effin, Co. Limerick. On April 10th 2021. Very peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of all at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her parents William and Nora O'Donnell, brother James, sisters Josie and Tess and sister in law Kathleen. Brothers in law Dan Casey and Jimmy Hennessy. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Noel, Padraig and Brendan, daughters in law Rosemarie and Allison, sister Peg (Casey), grandchildren Cathal and Conor, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Due to current government best practice guidelines, Frances' funeral, which will be confined to family (10 please), will arrive Sunday (11th April) for 2pm requiem Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at the following (link to follow).

The death has occurred of Marie Tobin (née O'Connell) of Churchtown House, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on 10th April 2021, peacefully, at her residence. Wife of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Anne, son Martin, grandson Emlyn, son in law Adrian, brother, sisters, nephews. nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Monday at 11.30am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery.



