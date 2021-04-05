Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Siobhán Shanahan (née Brosnan), Adare and Ballybunion.

Beloved and devoted wife of Patrick. Siobhán will be dearly missed by her loving sister, Mary, brother, Billy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her wonderful colleagues at University Hospital Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia Power (née Healy), Delmege Park, Moyross; late of Ballynanty Beg and Murphy O'Connor Accountants.

Peacefully, at her residence. Patricia is deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas, daughters Catherine and Martina, sons Christopher, Adrian and Jonathan, grandchildren, great -grandchildren, brothers and sisters, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

A requiem Mass for family only will take place Wednesday, 7th April, at 11am Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, Limerick, followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE Government Guidelines please ensure that social distancing and advice on public health is adhered to. Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section of rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons to 2,Lower Gerald Griffin St. Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen C. O'Connor (née Broderick), Duxtown, Rathkeale and formerly Ballingowan, Newcastle West.

Eileen died peacefully surrounded in the loving embrace of her family at her residence in Killeline Heights, Newcastle West. Eileen is pre-deceased by her father Maurice (Moss) and mother Ellen Broderick, Ballingowan, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her adoring husband John, son John and daughter Marie, cherished sisters Nora, Ita, Bernadette, Nuala, Rita and Mona, their respective families and brother Patrick, her many beloved nephews, nieces, grandnephew, her extended family.

May She Rest In Peace

Eileen is reposing at her home with house private for immediate family only. Eileen's funeral cortège will depart her residence, Killeline Heights, Newcastle West, on Wednesday, 7th April, at 1pm, via her former residence, Duxtown, Rathkeale, en route to Shannon Crematorium for private family cremation at 3pm. Messages of condolence can be offered on rip.ie Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Seamus O'Connor, late of Grattan Court, Old Clare Street and Clonlara.

Peacefully, in The Thomond Ward St Camillus' Hospital.Seamus is deeply regretted by his daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, the staff and residents of the Thomond Ward, St Camillus' Hospital and Seamus' carer Sinead.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

A requiem Mass for family only will take place in St John's Cathedral on Friday, 9th April, at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Mt Oliver Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

In compliance with HSE Government Guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public health advice are adhered to. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Kenny, Glenlon South, Ardnacrusha and formerly of O’Meara Camping and Custom Furniture Store.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Deirdre. Dearly loved father of Paul and Dawn. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law Mick, his beloved grandchildren Eve, Harry, Faith, Morgan and Cameron, brothers Pat and Michael, sisters Bernie and Margaret, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury, this Wednesday (7th April) at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Thomas’s Mass will be live streamed here

House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen Hodges (née McDonagh), formerly of Clarke Avenue, Janesboro and Upper Clare Street, and St. Helen's, Lancashire, UK.

Eileen died peacefully in the tender loving care of Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree, on 2nd April 2021. Sadly, missed by her loving daughters Deirdre, Davina & Liza. Her grandchildren Thomas, Mark, Katie, Christie, Robbie & Lewis and great grandchild Benjamin.

Rest in Peace

A prayer service will take place on Wednesday April 7th at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium. (Click here to View Service).

(Password to follow)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.