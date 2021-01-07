Deaths in Limerick - January 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Barry Doherty of Ballysimon Crescent, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Pennywell Engineering, Goldwing Owners Club Ireland and Phoenix Motorcycle Club, Limerick. Formerly of Newport and “Breffni” Rhebogue. January 7 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving children Ciara, Shane and their mother Linda. Beloved son of Gladys and the late Martin. Dearly loved brother of Christopher, Bryan, Ronan, Paul and Ann. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, his close friends and work colleagues. A private requiem Mass for family will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street, on Saturday (9th January) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Barry’s Requiem Mass will be lived streamed on (Details to follow). House strictly private. In the interests of public health, attendance at Barry’s requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.



The death has occurred of Ted Hourigan of Graigue, Adare, Limerick. On January 7. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary, daughter Marie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Private funeral has taken place today, Thursday, at St Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time.

The death has occurred of Liam Lane of Ballybrien, Ballylanders, Limerick / Ballylanders, Limerick. Peacefully on January 7 in the loving care of the matron and staff of Beechlodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Sadly missed by his brother Maurice and sister Nora cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.