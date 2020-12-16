Deaths in Limerick - December 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Clancy of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Died suddenly at home. Late of St Munchin’s Community Centre and the Irish Army. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary and Betty, brothers Michael, Jackie and the late William (Luton), nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, all other relatives and large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday (December 18) at 1pm in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Funeral afterwards to Mt St Laurence Old Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.



The death has occurred of Geraldine Fenton (née Collins) of Castleroberts, Adare, Limerick / Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Roches Stores, Limerick on December 14, 2020 unexpectedly at her home. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Seamus, daughter Mary, sons Gerard and Mark, grandson David, brother and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends. Removal to arrive this Thursday morning at the Holy Trinity Church, Adare for 11.30am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.



The death has occurred of Tommy Kelly of Coole West, Athea, Limerick. Peacefully at Killeline Care Centre, Newcastle West. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and brother Denis. Sadly missed by his family, sons Jonathan, Maurice and Thomas, brothers Pat (England), Jimmy and John, sisters Joan (England), Maureen and Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends. A private family funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family and close friends only. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines current restrictions on funerals is a maximum of 25 people. House Strictly Private. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Friday at 1pm, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, can do so as the funeral cortege passes through the village on route to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

