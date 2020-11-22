Deaths in Limerick - November 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Breda Riordan (née Ryan), New Line, Castleconnell.

Peacefully, in the loving care of Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Wife of the late Jeremiah. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Andrew and Mark, daughters Linda and Gloria, son in law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Wednesday 25th November at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM.. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Messages of condolence can be left on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Teresa Lineham, 1 Cul Na Greine, Kilteely.

Suddenly at her home. Pre-deceased by her son Paul. Deeply regretted by her son Andrew, sister Angela, Mary & brother Neill, aunt & uncles, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.