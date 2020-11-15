Deaths in Limerick - November 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Helen Plant (née Clohessy), Bishopstown, Cork and formerly of Limerick.

Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and in the tender loving care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Helen (née Clohessy) (teacher), dearly loved wife of recently deceased Bob and much loved mother of Liam, Rob and Barry, and loving grandmother of Deirdre, Sinéad, Rory, Lucy, Sylvie, Kokie, Letti, Rosie and the late Darragh.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Sheila, Anne-Marie and Una, brother Andy, sister Mamie, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Lyla, sister-in-law Eva, extended family, kind carers especially Ger and Noleen, neighbours and friends.

Helen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie at 2pm on Tuesday 17th November 2020.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Helen’s family on the condolence section on rip.ie or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

“Together again”

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nelly) Geaney (née Murphy), Ploughlands, Croom.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

In her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter Marie (Culhane), son Michael, son in law Pat, daughter in law Miriam, adoring grandchildren Michael, Natasha, Ellen, Sarah and Joe, great grandson Ronan, brother Bill, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, relatives kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Removal to arrive Tuesday morning at St Mary's Church, Croom for 12 noon requiem mass with burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government direction.

Mass will be streamed live on http://croomparish.ie/

Sympathies can be expressed on rip.ie or posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors Croom.

The death has occurred of Brian Fitzgibbon, "Greenpark", The Heath, Thurles, Tipperary, formerly Ballinacurra.

Peacefully, after a long illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his father Paddy. Will be sadly missed by his wife Kathryn, children Elaine, Jack and Zoë, his mother Anne, brothers Michael, Dermot, Richard and Pat, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, limited to 25 family members only, on this Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. which may be viewed live on https://www.thurlesparish.ie/ followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Please use the condolence section on rip.ie to express your sympathies to Brian's family. Thank you.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Theresa Fitzgerald (née Madigan), Danestown, Cappagh.

Peacefully, at her daughter Veronica's home, in Scotland. Beloved wife of the late Michael, adored mother of her 12 children, loving Grandma, Gran, Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a loving sister to her siblings.

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in St. James's Church, Cappagh, at 11am on Tuesday, 17th November, and laid to rest afterwards in Nantinan Cemetery. In line with government guidelines, Mass for family only, please. Condolences can be sent by clicking on the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née O'Shea), Upper Coonagh, late of St Mary`s Park.

Mary died, peacefully, in the company of her loving family, at her residence in Upper Coonagh. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Deirdre, Catherine, Sharon,Elaine and Tracey, sons Denis, Eamon and Ossie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law and daughter in law, all other relatives and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Mary's funeral mass for family and close friends will take place in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard St., at 11am on Tuesday, 17th November. Burial will take place afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Please follow government guidelines with regard to public gatherings and social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors Lower Gerald Griffin Street.