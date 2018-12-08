Tributes paid on passing of father of former Limerick GAA commentator

TRIBUTES are being paid following the sad death of the father of former Limerick GAA sports commentator Liam Aherne.

Liam Aherne senior, of Dromindeel in Newcastle West and Templeglantine, passed away following an illness on Friday evening.

He was remembered as a “real pleasant man”, by the Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee, Newcastle West.

“He was a quiet unassuming man. He was very dignified and respectful,” he said, “He had a keen interest in sports, including dogs. These would have been his primary interests. He loved rugby.”

Liam Aherne was the father of Liam Og, who until last year worked as sports editor with Limerick’s Live 95FM radio station, and is now employed as marketing co-ordinator with fast food chain Supermacs.

He was seeking election to the County Board for the upcoming year, in the role of public relations officer. But he withdrew from the race ahead of next Saturday’s convention.

Newcastle West councillor Michael Collins is also a friend of the family, and he expressed his sorrow on the news of Mr Aherne’s passing.

“He was so well respected in the community. Himself and his wife, who runs a very successful ladies fashion boutique in the town. Liam was part of the farming commujnity, and was highly respected,” Cllr Collins said, “I knew he wasn’t well for a while, but it’s terrible news to hear he has passed away, especially at this time of year.”

Liam will be reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home in Newcastle West this Sunday from 4pm until 7pm. His removal will take place on Monday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, with his funeral mass set for 11.30am on Monday.

He will be laid to rest in the Cavalry Cemetery, Newcastle West.

He is sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Denis, Jerome, JP and Liam Óg, brothers Pat and Denis, sister Maura, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.