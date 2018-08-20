Deaths in Limerick - August 20, 2018

The death has occurred of Charles Ahern, Caherconlish, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Carmel (Nee Hickey) Very deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Caroline & Aine, sons Gary, Cathal & Michael, grandchildren Tom, Seàn, Patrick, Aaron & Maddison, sister Maureen Forde (Galway), brother Gary (Dublin), sons-in-law Michael (Mc Loughlin) & Emmet (Hand) Cathal & Michael’s partners Laura & Sheila, nieces, nephews, all other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Tuesday (Aug. 21st) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Funeral on Wednesday (Aug. 22nd) following 11.30am Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat Cagney, Fanlehane, Newcastle West, peacefully at St. Catherine's Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Betty Cagney, niece Mary, nephews Padraig and Don, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday 21st August from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Devereux, St. Oliver Plunkett Street, St. Mary`s Park, late resident of Athlunkard House Nursing Home, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his partner Esther and extended family.

Arriving Wednesday (Aug. 22nd) at Sarsfield Barrack's Chapel, Edward Street, for 12noon Mass followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Mary McNamara (née Kennedy), Mount Charlotte, Rhebogue, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Miney, dearest mother of Fr. David C.Ss.R, Ruth, Ken and Mary & adored nana to Jared. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Niall, brother, sisters, extended family, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Aug 22nd) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Aug. 23rd) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Nangle (née Hanley), Fennor, Slane, Meath and formerly Pallaskenry, Limerick, peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Eileen will be very sadly missed by her husband Mel, son P.J., daughter Valerie, grandchildren Pádraig, Áine & Daragh, daughter-in-law Mary, brother Donal, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm Tuesday with removal at 6.15pm to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Slane for 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Erc's Cemetery, Slane.

The death has occurred of Kay Sheedy (née Tobin), Park Gardens, Corbally and late of Feakle, Co. Clare, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife of the late Leo and dearest mother of Valerie, Paula and the late Declan. Sadly missed by her sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Tuesday Aug 21st from 6pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral on Wednesday Aug. 22nd after 11am Mass to Mount St Oliver Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice c/o Griffin’s 061 415000.

The death has occurred of Peter (Pierrie) Stapleton, Athlacca and formerly of Knockfierna and Ballinleena, Granagh, peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Paul and Raymond, daughter Lynda, daughter-in-law Allison, son-in-law Óisin, grandchildren Barry, Peter, Danny and Anna, brothers Jimmy, Teddy and Oliver, sisters-in-law, many nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry this Wednesday evening, August 22nd, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Josephs Church, Granagh on Thursday, August 23rd, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Granagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House Private Please.