Five released following Limerick arrests and searches in match-fixing probe

A number of searches were carried out in Limerick under Operation Brookweed
FIVE men who were arrested by gardai investigating alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland have been released without charge.
As part of Operation Brookweed, members of the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out a number of searches, including in Limerick, this Wednesday morning.
As part of the planned operation, ten men were arrested and a number of homes were searched.
In an update, this evening, the Garda Press Office confirmed the latest information.
"Gardaí have released without charge five of the men who were arrested today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 as part the Operation Brookweed day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The five other arrested males remain in custody this evening. Investigations are ongoing," read the brief statement.
The day of action, focusing on the Southern and Dublin Metropolitan Region, is being supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City garda divisions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.