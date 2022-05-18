Bike and moneybox stolen by burglar who entered Limerick home using spare key

GARDAI are warning homeowners to be vigilant where they leave their spare keys following a burglary which occurred during broad daylight.

The incident, which happened in West Limerick, was the second to be reported in the Limerick garda division in recent weeks.

"A lady, whose aged in her late forties, called to Newcastle West garda station to report that she left her house at 9am on Saturday last - May 14. She returned at 12 noon and discovered that her front door was unlocked," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"She was certain that she had locked it when she left. She checked for her spare key that she keeps hidden in the garden but it was gone. Her house was undisturbed but a plastic moneybox was taken from the kitchen and her child’s bike was taken from the garden," she added.

The garda advice is that it is never safe to keep a spare key hidden in your garden. Spare keys should be given to a neighbour or a friend that you trust.