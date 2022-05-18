Search

19 May 2022

Bike and moneybox stolen by burglar who entered Limerick home using spare key

Bike and moneybox stolen by burglar who entered Limerick home using spare key

The homeowner had hidden a spare key in the garden | FILE PICTURE

Reporter:

David Hurley

18 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning homeowners to be vigilant where they leave their spare keys following a burglary which occurred during broad daylight.

The incident, which happened in West Limerick, was the second to be reported in the Limerick garda division in recent weeks.

"A lady, whose aged in her late forties, called to Newcastle West garda station to report that she left her house at 9am on Saturday last - May 14. She returned at 12 noon and discovered that her front door was unlocked," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"She was certain that she had locked it when she left. She checked for her spare key that she keeps hidden in the garden but it was gone. Her house was undisturbed but a plastic moneybox was taken from the kitchen and her child’s bike was taken from the garden," she added.

Intruder used spare key to enter Limerick home

The garda advice is that it is never safe to keep a spare key hidden in your garden. Spare keys should be given to a neighbour or a friend that you trust.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media