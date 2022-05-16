Gardai investigate alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Limerick village

GARDAI in County Limerick are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl earlier this month.

A garda spokesperson told Limerick Live that the allegation is being "fully investigated".

The alleged sexual offence is believed to have taken place in the Bruff area on Saturday, May 7. It was first reported in the Irish Sun.

It is believed the alleged injured party is a female under the age of 18. The person being accused is a male, who is older than the girl, but is still a juvenile.

"There was a group of youngsters that got together outside after a big gathering in the locality," said one local.

Gardai have confirmed an investigation is underway: "Gardai in Bruff are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in Bruff on the evening of Saturday, May 7, 2022. Investigations ongoing," said the spokesperson.

It is understood that forensic evidence has been gathered as part of the investigation which is in the early stages.

Anybody who may be able to help gardai with their investigation are asked to contact Bruff gardai on 061 382940.