16 Apr 2022

Man due in court following significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

The Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

The man is due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Easter Sunday

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 Apr 2022 9:37 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have charged a man who was arrested following a significant drugs seizure on the Limerick / Clare border earlier this week.

Heroin, worth an estimated €1.34m and €12,500 in cash were seized during a number of searches which were carried out, under Operation Tara, on Good Friday. 

The drugs were seized during searches, in the Corbally and Clonlara areas, which were was led by members of the Limerick divisional drugs unit supported by local gardai and several specialist units.

Members of the Defence Forces also provided assistance.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested following the seizure of the cash at a separate location in Limerick.

BREAKING: Man arrested following significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

Gardai have confirmed that he has since been charged and will be brought before a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Easter Sunday.

"Gardaí have charged a man (40s) following search operations that took place in Limerick on Friday, April 1, 2022. The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court, tomorrow, Sunday, April 17," said a garda spokesperson.

