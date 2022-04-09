Search

Gardai investigate unusual theft in Limerick housing estate

Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Apr 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating an unusual theft which occurred in a housing estate on the outskirts of the city last weekend.

An investigation is underway after the number plate was removed from the front of a Silver Hyundai IX35 SUV.

According to gardai, the theft happened sometime last Sunday (April 3) between 1pm and 1.25pm.

"The jeep had been parked outside a house at Willow Crescent, Riverbank, Annacotty. Gardai at Castleconnell station are carrying out enquiries pertaining to this crime," said Garda John Finnerty.

Any witnesses to the theft or anybody who saw someone tampering with the front of the vehicle or any other sign of criminal activity are asked to contact them at (061) 377105.

Investigating gardai are concerned that the number plate may be attached to a similar vehicle which could then be used for criminal activity.

