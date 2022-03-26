Limerick gardai issue warning following theft of handbag from parked car

Gardai are investigating the incident
AS THE evenings get longer, gardai are appealing to motorists to ensure their cars are locked when parked and that nothing valuable is left on display.
The advice has been issued following a recent incident during which a handbag was stolen from a car which was parked outside a house in Ballysimon.
"A lady parked her car on the roadside at her parents home. She was popping in for a quick visit but while in the house she looked out and saw a man in her car," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.
The woman then ran out to her car and saw the man jump out and run across the road with her handbag and into a waiting car.
"Her car was not damaged as it was not locked but her handbag was left in the car in clear sight. Criminals are very quick to spot an opportunity so always lock your car no matter how short a time you will be gone from it and don’t leave anything in it
that might attract a thief," added Sgt Leetch.
