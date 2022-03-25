Attempt made to steal money from elderly Limerick woman who downloaded app to phone

ATTEMPTS were made to withdraw money from the bank account of a Limerick woman who was duped, by fraudsters, into downloading an app onto her smartphone.

According to gardai, the 65-year-old, who lives in Askeaton, downloaded the app after she received a call from a man purporting to be from the technical department of her broadband provider.

"The caller outlined that there had been a problem with broadband in the area and that the company was willing to

reimburse her, as she was a valued customer. The lady was then asked to provide her bank account details and she did. She also followed steps and downloaded an app to her phone as she was informed this would improve the speed and the

quality of her broadband," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Unfortunately, with the woman's knowledge or permission, the app gave the caller remote access to her phone and her online banking details.

"The lady knew nothing until she was contacted by her financial institution and informed that an attempt was made to

withdraw €240 from her account, thankfully this transaction was stopped," stated Sgt Leetch.

The garda advice is to treat calls from banks and other financial institutions suspiciously and not transfer any if you have any doubts.

"If you receive a call, especially if it involves providing your bank details be very suspicious, end the call and contact the company yourself, be satisfied that you know exactly whom you are giving your money to," advised Sgt Leetch.