14 Mar 2022

Brazen Limerick fraudster steals money from woman's bank account

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

14 Mar 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have issued a warning following what has been described as a "brazen" theft incident which occurred in Limerick city.

The victim - a woman who whose aged in her mod-20s and who lives in Dooradoyle, was contacted via text message by someone claiming to be from her bank.

"This person her to believe that an official from her bank needed to call to her home and collect her current bank card. He said it was due to unusual activity on her bank account and they would return with her new bank card later," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the woman agreed to the proposal and she gave her bank car to a man called to her house sometime later.

"She subsequently considered this unusual and she contacted her bank. They had no knowledge of a bank official calling, a
bank will never do this and when they checked her account, over €2,000 had been withdrawn," said Sgt Leetch who added the the fraudster was very convincing.

"The scammer had sufficient information about this lady like her name, address and mobile number to make her believe him, this is why it’s so important to keep all of your personal details to yourself and to be particularly careful on social media," she commented.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident.

