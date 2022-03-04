Search

04 Mar 2022

First Property Marking event set for Limerick town

First Property Marking event set for Limerick town

James O'Neill, founder of Property Marking Ireland

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MEMBERS of the public are being invited to attend a free Property Marking clinic in Askeaton this weekend.

The event, which is part of nationwide property marking programme which aims to combat property theft and assist in the identification and return of stolen property.

Last year,  Limerick City and County Council purchased two property machines which are being loaned out to
community groups, which in turn organise property marking events in their localities in conjunction with local gardaí.

WATCH: New initiative launched to reduce property thefts in Limerick communities

A number of property marking events have taken place in the city but Saturday's event will be the first to take place in the county.

Gardai say the advice is to mark property and implements with a unique ID, such as an eircode, as it will make it easier to identify the owner in the event that it is stolen and later recovered. 

The Askeaton Agency and Community Forum is supported by the Government-backed Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media