First Property Marking event set for Limerick town

James O'Neill, founder of Property Marking Ireland
MEMBERS of the public are being invited to attend a free Property Marking clinic in Askeaton this weekend.
The event, which is part of nationwide property marking programme which aims to combat property theft and assist in the identification and return of stolen property.
Last year, Limerick City and County Council purchased two property machines which are being loaned out to
community groups, which in turn organise property marking events in their localities in conjunction with local gardaí.
A number of property marking events have taken place in the city but Saturday's event will be the first to take place in the county.
Gardai say the advice is to mark property and implements with a unique ID, such as an eircode, as it will make it easier to identify the owner in the event that it is stolen and later recovered.
The Askeaton Agency and Community Forum is supported by the Government-backed Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.
