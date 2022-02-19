Search

19 Feb 2022

Cash and jewellery stolen during burglary at Limerick home

Cash and jewellery stolen during burglary at Limerick home

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

19 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of cash and jewellery from a home in Castletroy which was broken during broad daylight.

The occupants of the rented house left for around an hour - between twelve midday and 1pm - during which time the burglary occurred.

"They are adamant that they locked their front door and when they returned they could see that their front door was open and that the house had been burgled. Over 700 euro worth of cash and jewellery had been taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"There was no damage done to the door, garda scenes of crime officers found a fingerprint but no sign of forced entry. The conclusion they came to was that somebody must have had a front door key," she added.

Limerick home broken into while owner attended funeral

Gardai say the incident should act as a warning to tenants who have entered into a short-term lease or rental agreement. 

"If you are in rented accommodation, especially if it is used for short occupations, it is important to know who may have a key. Consider getting the locks changed on the doors with the permission of the landlord. In addition, if the house does not have an alarm fitted do not leave valuables in the house," said Sgt Leetch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media