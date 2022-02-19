Cash and jewellery stolen during burglary at Limerick home

GARDAI are investigating the theft of cash and jewellery from a home in Castletroy which was broken during broad daylight.

The occupants of the rented house left for around an hour - between twelve midday and 1pm - during which time the burglary occurred.

"They are adamant that they locked their front door and when they returned they could see that their front door was open and that the house had been burgled. Over 700 euro worth of cash and jewellery had been taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"There was no damage done to the door, garda scenes of crime officers found a fingerprint but no sign of forced entry. The conclusion they came to was that somebody must have had a front door key," she added.

Gardai say the incident should act as a warning to tenants who have entered into a short-term lease or rental agreement.

"If you are in rented accommodation, especially if it is used for short occupations, it is important to know who may have a key. Consider getting the locks changed on the doors with the permission of the landlord. In addition, if the house does not have an alarm fitted do not leave valuables in the house," said Sgt Leetch.