Young Limerick man blackmailed over 'sexual behaviour' online

GARDAI are investigating an incident during which a young man was blackmailed by a woman who he met online.

"The man, whose aged in his early twenties, had earlier engaged in a video call with a female from overseas and during the call, he engaged in sexual behaviour," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"When the call ended, the female threatened that she would release images of him online if he did not pay money. It was at this point that he rang the gardai," she added.

The garda advice is that anyone who is blackmailed in such a fashion could contact them despite how difficult or embarrassing it may be.

"Fortunately, he had not paid over any cash and this is also the correct thing to do as the demands from the blackmailers will never end, they will continue to harass you for more and more money," said Sgt Leetch.

The young man was also advised to block the account and to report the account to the online provider.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the complaint.