Search

11 Jan 2022

Young Limerick man blackmailed over 'sexual behaviour' online

Young Limerick man blackmailed over 'sexual behaviour' online

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating an incident during which a young man was blackmailed by a woman who he met online.

"The man, whose aged in his early twenties, had earlier engaged in a video call with a female from overseas and during the call, he engaged in sexual behaviour," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"When the call ended, the female threatened that she would release images of him online if he did not pay money. It was at this point that he rang the gardai," she added.

The garda advice is that anyone who is blackmailed in such a fashion could contact them despite how difficult or embarrassing it may be.

Limerick gardai issue advice as concerns grow over 'jugging'

"Fortunately, he had not paid over any cash and this is also the correct thing to do as the demands from the blackmailers will never end, they will continue to harass you for more and more money," said Sgt Leetch.

The young man was also advised to block the account and to report the account to the online provider.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the complaint.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media