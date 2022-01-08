Man charged over death of pensioner in Clare town

A MAN has been charged in connection with the death of a pensioner whose body was found at his home in Lisdoonvarna on Friday morning.

The dead man, who has been named locally as John O’Neill, was well known in the town where he previously operated a Bed & Breakfast business.

Following the discovery, his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination was carried out by the State Patholgist.

Gardai have not disclosed how Mr O'Neill died and the results of the post mortem examination have not been released for operational reason.

However, they have confirmed that a man who was arrested on Friday afternoon has now been charged and is due to appear before a special court sitting in Ennis this Saturday night.

"Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested yesterday on Friday, January 7, 2022 following the discovery of a man’s body at a domestic residence in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare," said a spokesperson.