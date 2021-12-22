Gardai seek to locate thieves who broke into Limerick shop

GARDAI are appealing for information after four masked intruders entered a shop in a rural village in County Limerick.

The thieves broke into the premises at Smithfield, Croagh at exactly 3.11am on Thursday morning last (December 16).

"They broke a front window and forced their way into the shop. Fortunately, they were disturbed in the premises and left empty handed," said Garda John Finnerty.

According to gardai, the men used a 181-registered black Volkswagen Golf to make their escape.

"Unfortunately we don’t know where the car went after they left the shop. If you were anywhere around Croagh just after 3am on Thursday morning, you may have seen this black Volkswagen Golf. It would have been driven at high speed. If you

did, then we would like to hear from you," appealed Garda Finnerty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathkeale garda station at (069) 63222.