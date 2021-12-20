Search

20 Dec 2021

Warning to Limerick homeowners as thieves enter properties by upstairs windows

burglar window

File Photo

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing to homeowners who may be visiting friends and relatives this Christmas to ensure the upstairs windows of their homes are properly secure.

There have been a number of burglaries reported to gardai in Limerick and around the country over the last few weeks where entry was gained by forcing an upstairs window.

"This is unusual in that the ground floor windows or doors were not tried; there were no marks of attempted entry on them. The houses all had alarms but they did not go off as many two-storey houses only have PIR beams in the landing but good perimeter security on doors and windows on ground floor," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Thief stole iPad from young girl sleeping on bus which had departed Limerick

"The criminals guessed this and since they didn’t break the alarm beam, no alarm went off. They climbed straight into the main bedrooms where most people keep their cash and jewellery," she added.

The garda advice to residents is to consider more extensive alarming of upper levels of houses by way of additional PIRs to any upstairs room with a window and consider installing contacts on upstairs windows.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media