Thief stole iPad from young girl sleeping on bus which had departed Limerick

An iPad was stolen from the six-year-old
GARDAI are investigating the theft of an iPad from a young girl while she was sleeping on a bus.
According to gardai, the six-year-old and her mother were travelling on the bus from Limerick to Waterford at 4.30 in the afternoon when the incident occurred earlier this month.
"The little girl was listening and playing with her iPad. At some point they both fell asleep and when they woke, the little girl's iPad was missing. Clearly, a thief saw their chance and took the iPad," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who said the incident is another example of how thieves don't care who they steal from.
"They can be so quick and look like you and I. Don’t give them the chance, protect your personal property," she advised.
