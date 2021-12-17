Search

17 Dec 2021

Limerick businesses warned that counterfeit €50 notes are 'in circulation'

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AHEAD of the final weekend before Christmas, gardai are warning retailers and other businesses in Limerick to be vigilant and to watch out for fake €50 notes.

Divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch has says gardai have received information that there are a number of counterfeit €50 euro notes in circulation at present.

"It is important that we know what a legitimate note looks like and feels like. Retailers should inform their staff to be suspicious of notes," she said.

"A security measure for retailers is to have the marking pen but a machine which can determine fake notes from legitimate notes would be the long term answer," she added.

Limerick gardai issue warning over 'very believable' scam

It's unclear if any counterfeit notes have been detected in Limerick since gardai were first alerted.

Anyone who identifies a fake note - of any denomination - should report the matter to their local garda station.

Local News

