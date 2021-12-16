Limerick gardai issue warning over 'very believable' scam

GARDAI have issued a warning after a Limerick man was targeted in an elaborate and "very believable" scam.

"A call was received by a member of the public in the past week but in this case the caller from “Revenue”, had the

name, address, business name and PPS number of his target. The caller gave his name, his revenue ID number and an audit reference number," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The call was very believable and appeared legitimate until the caller requested a bank transfer of €5,000 that had to be completed over the phone as a matter of urgency," she added.

However, no money was transferred as the would-be target realised the phone number was based outside of Ireland and hung up.

"If you receive a call from revenue be very suspicious, hang up and ring Revenue yourself. If you have given your bank details over the phone, ring your bank first to cancel any transactions and then report it to gardai," advised Sgt Leetch.