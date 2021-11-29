Englishman faces trial for murdering champion Limerick boxer

AN ENGLISHMAN who admits killing a champion Limerick boxer in a hit and run but denies his murder will go on trial tomorrow at the Central Criminal Court.

Logan Jackson, aged 31, with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England is charged with the murder of boxer Kevin Sheehy (20) at Hyde Road in Limerick city on July 1, 2019.

Mr Sheehy, a five times Irish boxing champion, died after being struck by a vehicle. His body was discovered lying on the road at about 4.40am.

Mr Jackson (pictured below) is also accused of intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to others to wit; driving a Mitsubishi jeep vehicle dangerously at high speed in the direction of pedestrians on the same occasion.

The charge of endangerment is contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

When arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this Monday afternoon, Mr Jackson pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to Mr Sheehy's manslaughter.

The plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions and Mr Justice Paul McDermott then swore a jury of six men and six women to hear the trial.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the second charge of endangerment.

Mr Justice McDermott informed the jury panel that Mr Sheehy was from Limerick, telling them: "His background is that he was a well-known boxer, a national championship boxer. Not only was he well known in Limerick but in other places throughout the State and elsewhere".

Referring to the accused's background, the judge said he is a native of Coventry in the UK and has "some family connections" in Limerick.

The jury panel was also told that "most if not all" of the civilian witnesses in the case were from Limerick.

The trial will start tomorrow morning at 11am before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon. It is expected to last between two and three weeks.