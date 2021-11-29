Search

29 Nov 2021

Englishman faces trial for murdering champion Limerick boxer

Limerick boxer's dreams quenched but legacy is kept burning bright

The late Kevin Sheehy was a five times Irish boxing champion

Reporter:

Alison O'Riordan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AN ENGLISHMAN who admits killing a champion Limerick boxer in a hit and run but denies his murder will go on trial tomorrow at the Central Criminal Court. 

Logan Jackson, aged 31, with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England is charged with the murder of boxer Kevin Sheehy (20) at Hyde Road in Limerick city on July 1, 2019.

Mr Sheehy, a five times Irish boxing champion, died after being struck by a vehicle. His body was discovered lying on the road at about 4.40am.

Mr Jackson (pictured below) is also accused of intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to others to wit; driving a Mitsubishi jeep vehicle dangerously at high speed in the direction of pedestrians on the same occasion. 

The charge of endangerment is contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. 

When arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this Monday afternoon, Mr Jackson pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to Mr Sheehy's manslaughter.

The plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions and Mr Justice Paul McDermott then swore a jury of six men and six women to hear the trial.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the second charge of endangerment. 

Mr Justice McDermott informed the jury panel that Mr Sheehy was from Limerick, telling them: "His background is that he was a well-known boxer, a national championship boxer. Not only was he well known in Limerick but in other places throughout the State and elsewhere".

Referring to the accused's background, the judge said he is a native of Coventry in the UK and has "some family connections" in Limerick. 

The jury panel was also told that "most if not all" of the civilian witnesses in the case were from Limerick. 

The trial will start tomorrow morning at 11am before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon. It is expected to last between two and three weeks. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media