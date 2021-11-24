Limerick gardai issue warning after thief is caught 'fishing' for car keys at rural home

GARDAI are reminding homeowners of the importance of keeping their car keys out of sight - particularly at night.

Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch is warning that criminals "will literally try to fish through the letterbox

using a fishing rod, in an attempt to pick up car and house keys lying on a hall table."

One recent incident is being highlighted publicly to raise awareness of the issue.

"Last Thursday, November 18, just before eleven o’clock at night, a lady in her early twenties thought she heard a sound at her front door in Clonlara. She went to see what it was and disturbed a male who was trying to fish her car keys out of her letterbox using a fishing rod," said Sgt Leetch.

The culprit ran as soon as he realised the woman had spotted him.

"It is always better to put your car keys in a drawer or press but definitely out of sight of your windows or door as gardai also know that criminals will look into a home to check if there is anything worth stealing and easy to grab," added Sgt Leetch.