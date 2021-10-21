Search

Witnesses sought following robbery incident in Limerick city

GARDAI at Henry Street are appealing for witnesses following a robbery incident in Limerick city at the weekend.

A seventeen year old youth was attacked by two other males near Mount Kenneth on the Dock Road last Sunday afternoon - October 17.

According to gardai the youth sustained a number of injuries as a result of the incident which happened sometime between 1.30pm and 2pm.

"He was walking along when he was suddenly assaulted which resulted in bruises to his face and a cut lip, cash was
taken from him," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"As this is a busy area, gardai are hoping that a witness may come forward," she added.

Gardai are also appealing to motorists with dash cameras who were driving in that area at that time to contact them and to make any footage available.

Garda at Henry Street can be contacted at (061) 212400.

