Plaque erected by family of Limerick road victim damaged by vandals

The plaque was erected at Fedamore Cross in memory of Jason Nash
INFORMATION is being sought after a plaque - erected in memory of young man who died in a road crash - was damaged by vandals.
The small plague was erected on a wall at Fedamore Cross, Fedamore nearly 15 years ago by the family of Jason Nash (22) from Fedamore who died in May 2006.
"This plaque has been untouched for nearly 15 years. Last Friday, October 8, witnesses reported to gardai that a group of men were seen at the plaque at approximately 9.30 at night. The plaque was torn from the wall and dumped about 50 yards up the road," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
The family of Jason Nash have reported the matter and gardai are appealing for any witnesses, including motorists with dash cameras who were in the Fedamore Cross area at the time of the incident to come forward.
Gardai at Roxboro Road can be contacted at (061) 214340.
Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, with Angela Moloney, Cook Medical and representatives of the beneficiaries of the Women's Mini Marathon | PICTURE: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.