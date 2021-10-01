Gardai warn that pickpockets are on the prowl in Limerick

GARDAI are warning that a number of pickpocketing incidents have been reported in Limerick city in recent days.

In one incident, a young lady was socialising in a pub in the city centre last Saturday evening when she was targeted.

"Her handbag was beside her but when she went to get her purse, she discovered that it had been taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

On the same day, another lady was targeted by a thief while shopping in a supermarket.

"She placed her bag on her trolley and a short time later she realised that her purse was gone," explained Sgt Leetch who added that both women believed they had kept their handbags in their sight at all times before the thefts occurred.

"These incidents show how fast pickpockets are and how they can spot an opportunity," said Sgt Leetch who is advising both men and women to be vigilant as they begin to socialise more following the lifting of Covid restrictions.