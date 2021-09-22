Search

22/09/2021

Passport stolen from parked car at beauty spot popular with Limerick people

Louth TD: Irish passport applications from UK 'soar'

A passport was stolen from the car

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning motorists to ensure they do not leave any valuables in their cars when parking.

It follows an incident at Cratloe Woods last week during which a passport was stolen - two days before the holder was due to go on holidays.

"This happened on September 15 when the car owner parked up and went off for a walk. On their return they could see the passenger window was smashed and unfortunately a passport taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Now this was particularly awful for the passport owner as he was to go on holidays two days later. You may think that you have nothing of value in your car so have a good search of your car and remove anything that might attract a thief," she added.

Investigations into the incident are continuing and anyone with information about the theft  is asked to contact Ardnacrusha garda station.

Knife brandished by intruder during aggravated burglary at Limerick home

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media