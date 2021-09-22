Passport stolen from parked car at beauty spot popular with Limerick people

GARDAI are warning motorists to ensure they do not leave any valuables in their cars when parking.

It follows an incident at Cratloe Woods last week during which a passport was stolen - two days before the holder was due to go on holidays.

"This happened on September 15 when the car owner parked up and went off for a walk. On their return they could see the passenger window was smashed and unfortunately a passport taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Now this was particularly awful for the passport owner as he was to go on holidays two days later. You may think that you have nothing of value in your car so have a good search of your car and remove anything that might attract a thief," she added.

Investigations into the incident are continuing and anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Ardnacrusha garda station.