Warning as fraudsters steal thousands of euro from women in same Limerick village

THOUSANDS of euro was stolen from two women living in the same Limerick village after they were targeted by fraudsters.

While both incidents occurred in the Ballyneety area, there is nothing to suggest they were connected.

In one case, a woman, aged in her 60s, received a phone call regarding her WiFi and she was given advice to download an app which she did.

"The criminal then had access to her online banking and took almost €3,000 from her account," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In the other case a woman, in her early 40s and also from Ballyneety, received a text from what she thought was her bank.

"She replied to the text and basically provided these criminals access to her bank account too. She lost almost €2,000," said Sgt Leetch who said the garda advice is clear.

"Never trust an email or text message from a bank, contact your bank directly yourself but only on the phone number you looked up and never a phone number in the text or email."

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating both incidents.