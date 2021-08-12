12/08/2021

Investigations underway following thefts from construction sites in Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

GARDAI are appealing for information after two construction sites in County Limerick were targeted by thieves.

In one incident an augar drill was stolen from a site in Ardagh.

According to gardai, the theft occurred in broad daylight while a construction worker was away from the site for a short time.

"This drill bit is very heavy and it is likely that it would have required at least two people to carry it and then need a large van or trailer to transport it. The construction worker assumed that it had been collected by the hire company until the hire company arrived later to collect it and they realised that the drill bit had been stolen," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, a worker who is building a house in Ballyhahill reported to gardai that a cement mixer and generator were taken overnight from the site.

"These items were stored in a locked cabin but the lock to the cabin was forced open," explained Sgt Leeth.

The garda advice to construction workers is that everything must be secured before it is left for the night and that during the day somebody must remain on site at all times.

"Ideally, anything of value should be removed from the site overnight but if this isn’t possible and as tools and power tools are very expensive to replace, locks and bolts of a good standard must be used to secure them," said Sgt Leetch.

