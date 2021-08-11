Limerick homeowner 'handed over' money to bogus tradesmen

GARDAI have issued a warning about bogus tradesmen following an incident on the northside of Limerick city a week ago.

An investigation is underway after two men called to a house in Kileely at lunchtime last Wednesday.

"When the lady, who is in her 50s, opened the door the men offered her a gardening service and suggested a price. The lady, who lives on her own, was very frightened of the two males and handed over the amount asked for. The males then informed her that they would return, but, of course, they didn’t," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai say people should not open the door to anybody unless they know them. "Instead, call out to the person that you cannot find your door keys. Generally, the person will state why they are calling or leave," said Sgt Leetch.

"Ideally, we should all have the phone number of our nearest neighbour, friend or family member handy and call that number if somebody at the door does not go away," she added that people should ring their local garda station if they feel

threatened or in danger.

The garda advice to householders is to never accept the services of a random caller and to only have jobs done by trusted companies or those recommended to you by a neighbour or friend.

"Keep an eye out for your neighbours, especially the vulnerable ones and report any suspicious cars or persons to your local garda station," said Sgt Leetch.