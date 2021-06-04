Man arrested following drugs and cash seizure in Tipperary

GARDAI have arrested a man following the seizure of an estimated €124,500 worth of suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and tablets following a search in County Tipperary.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Drugs Unit, the Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit and Customs officers carried out a search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am this Friday morning.



"This search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500 and tablets valued at €40,000. The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized," said a garda spokesperson.



A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search. He was taken to Tipperary garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.