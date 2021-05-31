Trial to begin at Croke Park of seven adults accused of abusing young children in Munster

THE trial is due to begin later today of three men and four women who are accused of sexually abusing a number of young children at locations in Munster over a number of years.

The seven accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, grandmother and several aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants.

The defendants, who range in age from 27 to 57, have each pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

During the jury selection process last week, Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the potential jurors that allegations of sexual offences had been made by three children in the case.

He said the allegations related to repeated acts of sexual assault or abuse by close relations over a long period of time between 2014 and 2016.

The judge said the accused are all related to the three main complainants and he said this included both of the children's parents and their grandmother. The remaining four accused are aunts and uncles of the children.

The trial, which will take place at Croke Park, to facilitate compliance with public health guidelines, is expected to last for between eight and ten weeks.