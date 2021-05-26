Limerick woman asked to transfer cash into Bangkok account by bogus caller

GARDAI are reiterating their warning to people to exercise caution if asked to disclose personal information over the phone.

The advice is being highlighted in light of the recent cyber attack on the HSE's IT system.

"Gardai are cautioning everybody that fraudsters may come into possession of their personal details and use these details to convince people that they are from various departments or services. Once the fraudsters have gained your trust, they will want access to your money," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that a woman was recently asked to transfer €10,000 when she was contacted by phone.

"The lady, who is in her 30s was contacted by a male saying that he was from the Department of Social Protection. He had a lot of sensitive information about her and he used this knowledge to persuade her that her identity had been stolen," she said.

The caller informed the woman that her PPS number had been used by another person and that the money in her bank account was at risk.

According to gardai, he then convinced her to transfer €10,000 from her back account to another account in Bangkok for 'safekeeping' while the department of social protection reissued her with a new PPS number.

"The fraudsters went on to tell her that a garda from her local station would call at a particular time and date as forms

needed to be signed by her and only then would her new PPS number be provided to her," said Sgt Leetch.

While the woman arranged for the money to be transferred, she cancelled the transaction after being advised by a friend that it was a scam.

"I’m happy to say that the lady was able to stop the transfer of her money going through once she contacted her bank," said Sgt Leetch.