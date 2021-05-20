Criminals 'working through' Limerick housing estates to break into cars

GARDAI have issued a warning to motorists following an increase in the number of reported thefts from cars in Limerick.

While incidents have occurred at several locations, it has been revealed a number of cars were entered on the North Circular Road in the city on Sunday night. "The typical items taken were phone chargers, tools and cash but you can be sure a very large number of cars were tried," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who says people need to be vigilant.

"Firstly lock your car. In a large number of thefts, cars are not locked. I’m sure people don’t deliberately leave their cars unlocked so check the car door handle and don’t rely of the flashing lights or the mechanical sounds," she said.

Gardai say they are aware that criminals work through housing estates or areas where a lot of cars are parked overnight

checking cars so make sure yours is locked.

"Even if you are not at a loss of anything, the idea that some stranger was in your car searching around your glove compartment is horrible," added Sgt Leetch.