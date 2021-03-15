Limerick gardai granted court order to destroy cars found burned-out or crashed

GARDAI have been given permission to destroy three cars which were found either burned-out or crashed in Limerick city late last year.

Three separate Police Property Applications were granted at Limerick District Court where it was stated that gardai have been unable to locate the owner of any of the vehicles.

One of the cars - a blue BMW - came into the possession of gardai after it was involved in a hit and run incident at Ballyclough on October 16, 2020.

Another car was seized on December 12 after it found was crashed into a wall at Collins Avenue, Kincora Park while the third was located burned-out at O'Malley Park, Southill on St Stephen's Day.

That car, Sergeant Michelle Leahy said, was so badly damaged that gardai were unable to establish the make or model.

Judge Patricia Harney granted all three applications meaning the vehicles now will be forfeited to the State and destroyed.