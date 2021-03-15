Clare gardai launch investigation after armed intruders tie up occupants of home

A MAJOR garda investigation is underway in County Clare after three three people were tied up in their home during a burglary at the weekend.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday, three men who were armed with weapons called to a house at near Sixmilebridge and forced their way inside.

Two of the occupants were tied up immediately while a third person was also restrained when they returned to the house a short time later

Gardaí say the culprits were in the house for around an hour and that they escaped with a quantity of cash, jewellery and a number of mobile phones.

Sergeant Triona Brooks, Crime Prevention Officer for the Clare garda division, is appealing to anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

"It was an awful, traumatic experience for the owners of the house - thankfully nobody was seriously injured," she told Clare FM.

"The house is located in Drumellen, Kilmurry - which is a busy stretch of road between Quin and Sixmilebridge so if anyone saw anything suspicious between 4 o'clock yesterday evening and quarter past or half past five or anyone who might have dash-cam footage we are asking them to contact Ennis garda station on 065 6848100," she added.