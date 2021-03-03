Man who verbally abused gardai in Limerick village has temporary release revoked

A SERIAL offender who was abusive and aggressive towards gardai while on temporary release from prison has had his release revoked.

Brendan O’Connor, 38, who has an address at Kylefea, Croom pleaded guilty to public order offences arising out of an incident near his home in the early hours of February 6, 2021.

Sergeant Noel Barry told Newcastle West Court gardai were dealing with another incident at around 3am when the defendant approached a marked patrol car and told the gardai to "get the f*** out of town".

He said he continued to be abusive and was arrested when he failed to leave the area as directed.

Solicitor Kate Cussen said her client, who has more than 40 previous convictions, had been drinking on the night and that he has apologised for his behaviour.

She said Mr O'Connor has "trouble with alcohol" and that his temporary release was revoked following the incident.

Ms Cussen submitted that her client is doing his best and that he is "very interested" in entering a residential treatment programme when he is released from prison.

Judge Mary Larkin imposed a one month prison sentence which she suspended for two years.