More fines issued in Limerick for breaches of Covid rules

The number of fines issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Limerick continues to rise and has now passed 800, gardai have confirmed.

According to data, published this Friday evening, members of An Garda Siochána in the Limerick division, have issued a total of 827 Fixed Charge Notices - up from 702 last week.

The figure is the third highest for any division in the country.

The Fixed Charged Penalty regime was introduced late last year and as Thursday evening, a total of 9,475 fines had been issued and processed nationwide.

3,833 for leaving home without a reasonable excuse

302 for organising an unauthorised event/gathering (including house parties)

1,019 for attending unauthorised event/gathering (including house parties)

187 for the non-wearing of face coverings in designated premises

341 for non-essential travel to airports or ports

A further 6o fines have been issued to individuals who are not ordinarily resident in the country.

According to An Garda Síochána almost half of all fines, issued to date, related to breaches which were detected at weekends (21% on Saturdays and 23% on Sundays) with 75% of all fines being issued to men.

Just over half (53%) of all fines have been issued to individuals aged between 18 and 25 and while 24% have been issued to peopled aged between 26 and 35.

Gardai say they will be continuing to mount checkpoints and high visibility patrols across Limerick at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across this weekend and they are appealing to people to stay within their 5km - despite the expected good weather.

"The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. This is vital in bringing down the Covid-19 infection rate. We know it has meant major sacrifices for people and we thank them for their great efforts. The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands," said Deputy Commissioner John Twomey.

"We all have a role to play in tackling the spread of Covid-19. This is an individual and collective responsibility. Unfortunately, there appears to be some people who don’t believe it is their responsibility. Having such an attitude puts themselves, their loved ones and anyone they come into contact with at risk of getting a virus that has killed more than 4,000 of our fellow citizens," he added.

A number of Covid-related prosecutions are expected to come before the courts in Limerick over the coming weeks.